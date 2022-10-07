‘The numbers are unusual’: Seed bugs making a stink in the Okanagan

The Okanagan is not only a popular tourist destination but, this year, a regular visitor is overstaying its welcome and bugging many homeowners. These stinky pests are becoming quite a nuisance.

Jim Boysis has lived in his Peachland, B.C., home for six months and lately, his home has been a popular hangout spot for seed bugs.

“I realized it was a big thing when I would go out to my car and there’d be, you know, to the tune of 20, 30 on me. They’re getting quite bad,” said Boysis.

“I find them to be irritating, I just want them to go away. If they can go away I’d be happy.”

The insects pestering Okanagan residents are Western Conifer seed bugs, which are similar to stink bugs but are in a different family.

“We started the season off very well. We had a lot of rain so probably there was more food for them. It’s been warmer for a longer time, so they are hanging out a little bit longer, ” said Susanna Acheampong, an entomologist with the Ministry of Agriculture and Foods.

Acheampong says the ministry has been contacted by many residents regarding the high number of bugs.

“The numbers are unusual this year. That’s why homeowners are anxious and concerned about them.”

The bugs are harmless and do not bite or sting. It is when you squish them that they release an odour.

“They don’t attack agricultural crops like all the grapes and apples, tree fruit we have in the valley. They don’t feed on those. It’s just that they can be a big nuisance,” Acheampong said.

While the bug may not be harmful, it’s something you probably don’t want in your home. And you can get rid of them without releasing their stinky smell.

“Pick them up but then don’t use your bare hands. Just get a paper towel, pick them up and then you can drop them in soapy water that can kill them. If you don’t want to do that, throw them outside in the cold — that should kill them,” said Acheampong.

Boysis says it’s been hard to enjoy the outdoors due to the insects, but he has a few solutions for getting them to bug off.

“Unfortunately it’s not working all the time. This morning as an example I had to kick three of them out of my place because they’re not paying rent, so they had to go,” said Boysis.

The seed bugs should start to become less prominent as the weather gets colder.