Traffic

No injuries after metal piece flies off truck, hits car windshield on Ironworkers Bridge

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 7:31 pm
Ironworkers Memorial Bridge accident
A look at the piece of metal that hit the windshield of the car on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge. Melanie Tsuyuki

A young mother is shaken but not hurt after a scary incident on the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge Friday afternoon.

Vancouver police said a northbound truck lost part of its load of lumber on the bridge deck, then a piece of metal from the truck flew off, striking the windshield of the woman’s car which was driving southbound.

Sgt. Steve Addison said the metal came close to hitting the woman, who also had her young child in the car.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

Police are asking anyone with dash camera footage or information to call them because the truck driver kept going and likely didn’t realize anything had come off the truck.

The incident was cleared quickly but traffic in both directions on the bridge was affected.

