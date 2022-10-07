Community safety, downtown revitalization, living wages on Winnipeg mayoral candidates’ minds Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Over the course of the 2022 Winnipeg election campaign, Global News is sharing the various statements and pledges that are received from candidates for mayor.

On Friday, Glen Murray announced the second part of his safety plan for the city, with the eventual goal of making Winnipeg “the leading, safest, and most liveable city in Canada.”

Murray said his strategy will be applied across the city and focus on creating safe, liveable, “15-minute” neighbourhoods — meaning communities where residents should be able to access everything they need within a 15-minute walk.

Each neighbourhood, he said, will draft and ratify its own community action plan — through safety planning sessions, integration of community resources and other initiatives — which will then be submitted to council.

“The most important commitment a city makes to its citizens is to ensure their safety,” Murray said in a statement.

“It is the most fundamental responsibility of city government. When I was mayor, this was my single most important priority.”

Meanwhile, candidate Idris Adelakun unveiled his plan to revitalize the city’s downtown.

Adelakun said, if elected, he intends to introduce more green spaces along Main Street as part of a cleanup initiative.

He also called for a review of downtown street parking regulations, with the goal of encouraging more traffic to downtown businesses.

Adelakun’s plan also includes opportunities for investment into a new, solar-powered overhead transportation system, which he said will attract visitors to the downtown, as well as reducing traffic congestion and pollution.

Rana Bokhari’s campaign pledged Friday to ensure all city workers make a living wage.

“Winnipeg used to be a provincial benchmark for wages, but wages haven’t been rising fast enough and we’ve been losing staff,” Bokhari said in a statement.

“You can see it in the decline in the quality of services like 311, and the fact that wading pool season was cut short this year due to a lack of staff.”

With current starting wages around $14 an hour, Bokhari said she’d like to see that increase to the living wage benchmark — around $18.34 an hour in Winnipeg.

“If you work full-time, you should be able to support yourself and your family,” she said. “Winnipeg will be a leader in this.”

