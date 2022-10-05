Menu

Politics

Taxes, trees, crime prevention among pledges by Winnipeg mayoral candidates Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 5:25 pm
Winnipeg City Hall chambers View image in full screen
Winnipeg's council chamber. Global News / File

Over the course of the 2022 Winnipeg election campaign, Global News is sharing the various statements and pledges that are received from candidates for mayor.

On Wednesday, candidate Don Woodstock said — if elected — he would freeze residential taxes.

In a statement, Woodstock called for a 1.5 per cent property tax increase for four years. Following that, he would freeze property taxes for the next four if re-elected.

Woodstock also called for all commercial properties to be reassessed, and to consider reducing the purview of the city’s tax assessment board so it would only manage commercial properties.

Read more: Donor transparency, recreation funds, taxes, Canada Day on Winnipeg mayoral hopefuls’ minds Monday

Canadiate Glen Murray announced a ‘natural capital budget’ program, which, if elected, he would employ to fund Winnipeg’s urban forest and tree canopy.

Murray said the environmental program would be funded in part by the sale of carbon offsets and credits, plus contributions from foundations and social impact investment funds.

Under the program, a portion of every dollar the city allocated to concrete and pavement construction projects would be allocated to trees.

“Our trees are invaluable resources that we must take care of now and in the future, to ensure the healthy canopy we enjoy now will be there for future generations,” Murray said.

“Leadership and funding are the challenges. So, let’s change that. As mayor, I’ll get it done.”

Idris Adelakun View image in full screen
Idris Adelakun. Submitted / Idris Adelakun

Fellow candidate Idris Adelakun unveiled his plans for crime prevention and transit safety on Wednesday.

If elected, Adelakun said he would use five preventative tactics to lower Winnipeg’s crime rate: preventing gang involvement, effective use of resources, collaboration with stakeholders, a restructuring of the Winnipeg Police Board, and addressing the underlying issues causing crime.

“Violence in our wonderful city must be stopped before it begins,” he said. “We need to assist the police strategically in addition to using force.”

Adelakun said his crime prevention strategy would involve much greater involvement by community groups, and making better use of cadets and foot patrols.

For transit safety, he said he would improve security features for both bus operators and passengers, and increase police, cadet and transit supervisor involvement — with the long-term goal of developing a transit police force.

Winnipeggers will elect a new mayor Oct. 26.

Click to play video: 'Fact-checking campaign promises' Fact-checking campaign promises
Fact-checking campaign promises

 

