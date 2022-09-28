Portage Place, parade funding among priorities for Winnipeg mayoral candidates Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Over the course of the 2022 Winnipeg election campaign, Global News is sharing the various statements and pledges we receive from candidates for mayor.

A Winnipeg mayoral candidate is throwing her support behind a community proposal to transform the embattled Portage Place mall.

In a statement Wednesday, Rana Bokhari said she fully endorses the proposal by The West Broadway Tenants Committee (WBTC), the Social Planning Council of Winnipeg, and other organizations to turn the downtown mall into a community-owned space.

I fully endorse the excellent proposal by local community groups to transform Portage Place into a meeting place and more for downtown residents. As mayor, I will do everything I can to make it a reality.#wpg22 pic.twitter.com/3SjukxZUPz — Rana Bokhari (@rana4manitoba) September 28, 2022

“While Portage Place has failed as a retail mall, where it hasn’t failed is as a gathering space downtown, especially for the newcomer and Indigenous population,” Bokhari said.

“Why not make it official – then make it exactly what the community needs?”

Fellow candidate Jenny Motkaluk pledged Wednesday to provide annual grants for the city’s four largest parades if elected.

Motkaluk said the annual Santa Claus Parade, Pride parade, and parades for the Filipino Street Festival and the Sikh community’s Nagar Kirtan are valuable events for Winnipeggers that build community spirit.

“Events that gather people together to celebrate the things we love have a positive economic impact and support our values and lifestyle,” Motkaluk said.

“There are countless opportunities for vendors, suppliers and tradespeople at parades and at festivals. The positive economic impact they bring is good for the city, and as mayor I will champion that. Who doesn’t love a parade?”

As Mayor I will provide meaningful support to our 4 largest parades that celebrate things we value. I'm dedicating an annual grant to the Santa Claus Parade, Pride Winnipeg, and 2 others so that each can have a permanent staff person to do the organizing and brighten our City. pic.twitter.com/uh34XedIBq — Jenny Motkaluk (@JennyMotkaluk) September 28, 2022

Motkaluk also pledged her support for other community initiatives, like the weekly summer “cruise nights” and family-friendly wrestling events at city community centres.

