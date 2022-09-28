Menu

Politics

Portage Place, parade funding among priorities for Winnipeg mayoral candidates Wednesday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 28, 2022 2:13 pm
Portage Place Mall. View image in full screen
Portage Place Mall. Wikipedia

Over the course of the 2022 Winnipeg election campaign, Global News is sharing the various statements and pledges we receive from candidates for mayor.

A Winnipeg mayoral candidate is throwing her support behind a community proposal to transform the embattled Portage Place mall.

In a statement Wednesday, Rana Bokhari said she fully endorses the proposal by The West Broadway Tenants Committee (WBTC), the Social Planning Council of Winnipeg, and other organizations to turn the downtown mall into a community-owned space.

Story continues below advertisement

“While Portage Place has failed as a retail mall, where it hasn’t failed is as a gathering space downtown, especially for the newcomer and Indigenous population,” Bokhari said.

“Why not make it official – then make it exactly what the community needs?”

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg community advocate reacts to Portage Place re-development' Winnipeg community advocate reacts to Portage Place re-development
Winnipeg community advocate reacts to Portage Place re-development

Fellow candidate Jenny Motkaluk pledged Wednesday to provide annual grants for the city’s four largest parades if elected.

Trending Stories

Motkaluk said the annual Santa Claus Parade, Pride parade, and parades for the Filipino Street Festival and the Sikh community’s Nagar Kirtan are valuable events for Winnipeggers that build community spirit.

“Events that gather people together to celebrate the things we love have a positive economic impact and support our values and lifestyle,” Motkaluk said.

“There are countless opportunities for vendors, suppliers and tradespeople at parades and at festivals. The positive economic impact they bring is good for the city, and as mayor I will champion that. Who doesn’t love a parade?”

Story continues below advertisement

Motkaluk also pledged her support for other community initiatives, like the weekly summer “cruise nights” and family-friendly wrestling events at city community centres.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg pride parade back after two years' Winnipeg pride parade back after two years
Winnipeg pride parade back after two years – Jun 5, 2022
