Peterborough police seek driver following early morning pursuit

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are looking for a suspect after a vehicle pursuit early Friday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of Lansdowne Street and Monaghan Road. Police say the vehicle stopped briefly before taking off, narrowly missing police vehicles.

Officers followed westbound on Lansdowne Street before the pursuit was called off.

The driver has been identified as Louka Greaves, 20.

He is wanted for the offences of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and flight from police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca

