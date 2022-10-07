Menu

Crime

Police seek 3 suspects after armed robbery reported in Ajax, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 7, 2022 1:00 pm
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. View image in full screen
The Durham Regional Police logo is seen in this file image. Global News

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying three suspect in connection with an armed robbery in Ajax.

Durham Regional Police said on Sept. 28, at around 6:50 a.m., officers received a report of a robbery in the parking lot in the Kingston Road and Westney Road area.

Officers said a lone male victim was allegedly robbed of cash at gunpoint.

Police said three suspects fled the area in a black Jeep Cherokee.

“The victim did not sustain any physical injuries,” police said in a news release.

Police said all three suspects are men in their 30s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

