Public Health Ontario says COVID cases have gradually risen

Public Health Ontario says it’s noticed a gradual rise in COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks and expects that to continue.

The agency says there were 8,300 cases of COVID-19 detected from Sept. 25 to Oct. 1, compared to 8,106 the week before.

It says projections suggest case numbers may gradually increase over the next two weeks, though case counts are an underestimate of the actual number of COVID-19 cases since the province change testing eligibility late last year.

Public Health Ontario says hospital admissions are down 12 per cent, with 365 people admitted last week compared to 415 admissions the week prior.

It says 50 people died of the disease during the last week of September compared to 56 the previous week.

The agency says there has been a notable increase in COVID-19 cases for those aged 80 and older.