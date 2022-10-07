2 dead, 2 seriously injured in crash on Nova Scotia’s Highway 103

Two people were killed in a collision on Highway 103 in Lakeside, N.S., Thursday afternoon.
Halifax District RCMP, along with fire services and EHS, responded to a report of a crash in the area shortly after 1 p.m.
“Officers learned that a Santa Fe, travelling east, crossed the median and collided head on with a Jeep Patriot that was travelling west on the highway,” said a release from the Nova Scotia RCMP.
The driver of the Jeep Patriot, a 35-year-old Bridgewater woman, died at the scene. The rear passenger of the Jeep, a five-year-old child from Bridgewater, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.
The Santa Fe driver, a 62-year-old man from Upper Tantallon, was also pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger of that vehicle, a 53-year-old woman, suffered serious injuries and was transported to hospital.
A collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing. The highway was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
Police believe that weather was a factor in a collision.
On Thursday, Environment Canada issued rainfall warnings and special weather statements for much of southwestern and central Nova Scotia, and some areas were expected to get up to 80 millimetres of rain.
