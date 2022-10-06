Rainfall warnings issued for parts of Nova Scotia, up to 80 mm expected

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued rainfall warnings for some areas of southwestern Nova Scotia, from Shelburne County to Halifax metro and Halifax County West.

According to the weather agency, heavy rain developing along the Atlantic coast Thursday morning will continue throughout the day, ending in the evening.

🌧️ Heavy rain is falling over southwestern Nova Scotia and will slowly track eastward today. Rainfall warnings are now in effect with upwards of 100 mm possible. https://t.co/uyPWWwbCgJ #nsstorm pic.twitter.com/mdJ3t1qfJ8 — ECCC Weather Nova Scotia (@ECCCWeatherNS) October 6, 2022

Total rainfall amounts could hit 40 to 80 millimetres, and there’s a possibility of locally higher amounts, near 100 millimetres.

“Some areas along the southwest shore have already seen rainfall rates near 25 mm per hour with this system,” Environment Canada said. “Localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.”

Thursday morning, the warnings were in effect for the Shelburne, Queens, Lunenburg and Halifax areas.

Special weather statements

Environment Canada also issued special weather statements, with significant rainfall amounts also expected further east.

According to the statements, which were in effect for much of central, northern and eastern Nova Scotia, there could be total rainfall amounts of 50 millimetres, with locally higher amounts of 100 millimetres possible.

“Rain is expected to intensify this morning and will become heavy, at times, with embedded thunderstorms. Rainfall rates could be as high as 20 mm per hour. This may cause water pooling on roads and ponding in areas with compromised drainage,” the statement said.

As of 10 a.m., Environment Canada said there was some uncertainty in the exact locations that will receive the highest rainfall totals, and rainfall warnings may be required.

“The rain will taper off from west to east beginning this evening,” the statement added.