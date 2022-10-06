Guelph police want to speak to possible witness in stabbing at U of G

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Police Service is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man it says may have information on Monday’s stabbing at the University of Guelph.

Investigators are looking for a suspect in what’s being described as an unprovoked attack on an individual on a trail in the Arboretum around 5 p.m.

The victim was stabbed in the arm but the attacker may have also suffered an injury to the face.

The victim was treated in hospital and later released.

Investigators are looking for a man between 18 and 20 years of age and five feet eight to five feet 10 inches tall with a thin build and medium-length dark hair.

Story continues below advertisement

He was seen wearing a dark hoodie, jeans and a backpack.

Investigators also want to speak to a man that was seen walking away from the scene.

They believe he may have information that is relevant to the case.

Anyone with information, photos or video of the area around the time of the incident is asked to contact the Guelph Police Service at 519-824-1212 ext. 7210 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.