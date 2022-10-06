Outgoing Vaughan mayor endorses Steven Del Duca

Send this page to someone via email

Outgoing Vaughan Mayor Maurizio Bevilacqua has endorsed Steven Del Duca in his bid for the city’s top job.

“After serving as your mayor for 12 years, I can tell you that this job requires integrity, thoughtfulness and a collaborative approach,” Bevilacqua said in a statement Thursday.

“I am voting for Steven Del Duca because he has the experience, energy and vision to continue delivering strong, stable and accountable leadership at city hall.”

Bevilacqua announced earlier this year that he wouldn’t seek reelection.

Del Duca, who was the leader of the Ontario Liberal Party, resigned in June after the party won just eight seats in the provincial election, failing to secure official party status for the second consecutive time.

Story continues below advertisement

Del Duca was also unable to win his own riding of Vaughan-Woodbridge.

In August, he announced he would be running for political office once again, this time municipally.

Read more: Advance voting for 2022 Toronto election begins Friday

“I want to sincerely thank Maurizio Bevilacqua for his endorsement, and for his incredible leadership over the last 12 years,” Del Duca said.

“As mayor, I will be focused on providing the same kind of strong and stable leadership that he was known for, and building upon his remarkable legacy of

achievement.”

Del Duca also released a series of promises Thursday in a platform dubbed the “Bevilacqua-Del Duca Accord.”

Advance voting online for the Vaughan election is open from Thursday until Oct. 20.

Voting in person is also possible on election day, Oct. 24.

Mayor Bevilacqua has been an incredible champion for the City of Vaughan and a friend for many years. I am honoured to receive @mbmayor's endorsement. pic.twitter.com/ruHSKMUpGM — Steven Del Duca (@StevenDelDuca) October 6, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

— With files from The Canadian Press