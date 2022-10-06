Menu

Politics

Advance voting for 2022 Toronto election begins Friday

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 10:10 am
Click to play video: 'Toronto road congestion has voters looking for city coordination' Toronto road congestion has voters looking for city coordination
WATCH ABOVE: Dozens of ongoing road construction projects have some voters yearning for a plan to better coordinate the city’s state of good repair. But, while traffic nightmares and detours for pedestrians or cyclists become the norm, there will be more pain to come. Matthew Bingley reports.

Advance polls for the Toronto municipal election open on Friday and will run for eight consecutive days.

The City of Toronto said voters can cast a ballot at an advance voting location in their ward between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Oct. 7 until Oct. 14.

The City said there are 50 advance locations across Toronto.

Read more: Toronto mayor candidates, policy positions and background

Officials noted that there are three additional advance voting days in this election compared to 2018.

Voters should bring ID showing their name and address, along with their voter information card when they go to cast a ballot, though the voter information card is not mandatory.

