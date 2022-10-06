Advance voting for 2022 Toronto election begins Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Advance polls for the Toronto municipal election open on Friday and will run for eight consecutive days.

The City of Toronto said voters can cast a ballot at an advance voting location in their ward between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. from Oct. 7 until Oct. 14.

The City said there are 50 advance locations across Toronto.

Officials noted that there are three additional advance voting days in this election compared to 2018.

Voters should bring ID showing their name and address, along with their voter information card when they go to cast a ballot, though the voter information card is not mandatory.

If you can't vote on election day on Oct 24, vote during advance voting days! Voting locations are open daily from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. from Oct 7-14.

