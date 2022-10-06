Menu

Crime

Man arrested for firing gun at residence in Mamora: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 12:41 pm
opp patch View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP arrested one person after shots were fired at a residence in Marmora on Oct. 2, 2022. The Canadian Press file

One person was arrested after shots were fired at a residence in the Municipality of Marmoa and Lake on the weekend.

According to Central Hastings OPP, around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to complaints of gunshots heard in the area of Lajoie Road in the village of Marmora, about 60 kilometres east of Peterborough.

Police determined a man had shot at a residence before fleeing the scene. No injuries were reported.

Read more: 2 arrested after loaded firearm, drugs seized during traffic stop in Cobourg: police

With assistance from the OPP’s emergency response team and canine unit, officers found and arrested the suspect.

Damian Shelley-Gaston, 25, of Deseronto, Ont., was charged with discharging a firearm with intent, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of a loaded or restricted firearm, failure to comply with a probation order and two counts possession of methamphetamine.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Thursday.

