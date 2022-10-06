U of M grads to finally get in-person convocation after COVID-19 delays

Send this page to someone via email

U‌niversity of Manitoba grads who missed out on an in-person convocation due to the COVID-19 pandemic will finally get the opportunity to cross the stage.

The school announced Thursday that students from the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 will get to celebrate their degrees — better late than never — in the spring with a large, two-day event at the RBC Convention Centre.

The U of M is inviting the 11,915 alumni whose convocations were held remotely to participate in the flesh on March 11 and 12, 2023.

