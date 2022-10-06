Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

U of M grads to finally get in-person convocation after COVID-19 delays

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 11:58 am
RBC Convention Centre. View image in full screen
RBC Convention Centre. Shane Gibson/Global News

U‌niversity of Manitoba grads who missed out on an in-person convocation due to the COVID-19 pandemic will finally get the opportunity to cross the stage.

The school announced Thursday that students from the graduating classes of 2020 and 2021 will get to celebrate their degrees — better late than never — in the spring with a large, two-day event at the RBC Convention Centre.

Read more: ‘Rough ending to a rough year’ — Winnipeg Grade 12 students react to grad cancellations

The U of M is inviting the 11,915 alumni whose convocations were held remotely to participate in the flesh on March 11 and 12, 2023.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: '“It’s nice to have closure,” Winnipeg grads celebrate physically distant ceremony' “It’s nice to have closure,” Winnipeg grads celebrate physically distant ceremony
“It’s nice to have closure,” Winnipeg grads celebrate physically distant ceremony – Jun 24, 2020

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
University of Manitoba tagU Of M tagRBC Convention Centre tagGrad tagConvocation tagUniversity grads tagin-person grad tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers