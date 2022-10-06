RCMP says 17 rifles, 2 handguns stolen from rural Nova Scotia home

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP in Nova Scotia say 19 firearms were stolen from a home in Greenhill, in Pictou County.

In a release, police said the break-in occurred between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, at a residence on Salem Road. It was reported to police around 5:40 p.m. that day.

Officers learned that a black pickup truck with a loud muffler was seen at the home at the time.

RCMP said the firearms stolen included 17 rifles and two handguns, including 10 Marlin level action .336 calibre rifles, a Smith & Wesson M and P .22 calibre pistol, and a Walther P38 9mm pistol.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact RCMP.

Advertisement