RCMP says 17 rifles, 2 handguns stolen from rural Nova Scotia home

RCMP in Nova Scotia say 19 firearms were stolen from a home in Greenhill, in Pictou County.
In a release, police said the break-in occurred between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, at a residence on Salem Road. It was reported to police around 5:40 p.m. that day.
Officers learned that a black pickup truck with a loud muffler was seen at the home at the time.
RCMP said the firearms stolen included 17 rifles and two handguns, including 10 Marlin level action .336 calibre rifles, a Smith & Wesson M and P .22 calibre pistol, and a Walther P38 9mm pistol.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact RCMP.
