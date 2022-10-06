Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP says 17 rifles, 2 handguns stolen from rural Nova Scotia home

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 11:48 am
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning Halifax: October 6' Global News Morning Halifax: October 6
The online edition of Global News Morning with Paul Brothers and Eilish Bonang on Global Halifax.

RCMP in Nova Scotia say 19 firearms were stolen from a home in Greenhill, in Pictou County.

In a release, police said the break-in occurred between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3, at a residence on Salem Road. It was reported to police around 5:40 p.m. that day.

Officers learned that a black pickup truck with a loud muffler was seen at the home at the time.

Trending Stories

Read more: N.S. man arrested after dog stabbed during home break-in, police say

RCMP said the firearms stolen included 17 rifles and two handguns, including 10 Marlin level action .336 calibre rifles, a Smith & Wesson M and P .22 calibre pistol, and a Walther P38 9mm pistol.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact RCMP.

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia RCMP tagGuns Stolen tagrifles stolen tagGreenhill robbery tagGreenshill gun robbery tagSalem road guns stolen tagSalem road robbery tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers