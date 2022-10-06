Menu

Crime

Police issue arrest warrant for man they say fled scene of Vaughan fatal crash

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 7:09 am
A photo of the minivan following a fatal crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan. View image in full screen
A photo of the minivan following a fatal crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan. OPP

The Ontario Provincial Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they allege fled the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan last week.

On Sept. 30, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said witnesses reported seeing a red Volkswagen Jetta travelling at a high rate of speed on the highway at around 3 a.m. when it rear-ended a minivan carrying four people near Rutherford Road.

Schmidt said three of the people suffered minor injuries but the fourth person, a woman, was pronounced dead.

Police later identified her as a 73-year-old woman from North York.

Read more: Highway 400 southbound at Rutherford Road reopens after crash kills woman

On Wednesday, police said they had identified a suspect and are looking for 31-year-old Michael Okoaki from Richmond Hill.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

He is wanted for dangerous driving causing death and causing bodily harm, failing to stop at a collision resulting in death, and public mischief.

“The accused is urged to contact a lawyer and turn himself in,” OPP said in a tweet.

Highway 400 southbound was closed between Rutherford Road and Langstaff Road for several hours.

 

