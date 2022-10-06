Police issue arrest warrant for man they say fled scene of Vaughan fatal crash

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario Provincial Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man they allege fled the scene of a fatal crash on Highway 400 in Vaughan last week.

On Sept. 30, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said witnesses reported seeing a red Volkswagen Jetta travelling at a high rate of speed on the highway at around 3 a.m. when it rear-ended a minivan carrying four people near Rutherford Road.

Schmidt said three of the people suffered minor injuries but the fourth person, a woman, was pronounced dead.

Police later identified her as a 73-year-old woman from North York.

On Wednesday, police said they had identified a suspect and are looking for 31-year-old Michael Okoaki from Richmond Hill.

He is wanted for dangerous driving causing death and causing bodily harm, failing to stop at a collision resulting in death, and public mischief.

“The accused is urged to contact a lawyer and turn himself in,” OPP said in a tweet.

Highway 400 southbound was closed between Rutherford Road and Langstaff Road for several hours.

