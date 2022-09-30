Highway 400 southbound at Rutherford Road closed after fatal crash

Ontario Provincial Police say the southbound lanes of Highway 400 near Rutherford Road are closed following a fatal collision on Friday.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said witnesses reported seeing a red Volkswagen Jetta travelling at a high rate of speed at around 3 a.m. when it rear ended a a minivan carrying four people.
Schmidt said three of the people suffered injuries and the fourth person, a female, was pronounced dead.
He also said the driver of the Jetta was “last seen walking away from that scene.”
Police are appealing for that person in the Jetta to come forward and turn themselves into police.
Highway 400 southbound is closed between Rutherford Road and Langstaff Road.
Police said the estimated time for reopening the highway is around 9 a.m.
