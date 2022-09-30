Highway 400 southbound at Rutherford Road closed after fatal crash

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say the southbound lanes of Highway 400 near Rutherford Road are closed following a fatal collision on Friday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said witnesses reported seeing a red Volkswagen Jetta travelling at a high rate of speed at around 3 a.m. when it rear ended a a minivan carrying four people.

Schmidt said three of the people suffered injuries and the fourth person, a female, was pronounced dead.

He also said the driver of the Jetta was “last seen walking away from that scene.”

Police are appealing for that person in the Jetta to come forward and turn themselves into police.

Highway 400 southbound is closed between Rutherford Road and Langstaff Road.

Police said the estimated time for reopening the highway is around 9 a.m.

Fatal crash #Hwy400/Rutherford Rd. Driver of involved red VW Jetta seen walking away from the scene. 4 occupants in mini van struck by the VW, 3 sent to hospital, 1 female pronounced deceased. Est. 9am for reopening of the Highway. pic.twitter.com/YBUQfKVmkw — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 30, 2022

UPDATE: COLLISION: #Hwy400 SB #Vaughan: all southbound lanes are now closed between Rutherford Rd and #Hwy7 for collision investigation and cleanup. #OPP on scene. Reopening time unknown. ^nk @OPP_HSD — OPP GTA Traffic (@OPP_GTATraffic) September 30, 2022

