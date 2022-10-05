Police say motorcycle rider seriously injured after crash in northwest Calgary

A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries after crashing into a fence in northwest Calgary on Wednesday, according to police.
Police told Global News it happened just after 5 p.m. at 14 Street and North Haven Drive N.W.
They said the victim is expected to survive but may have sustained life-altering injuries. They did not say how old the motorycle rider is but noted he is a male.
Police shut down 14 Street to investigate but have not said what they believe may have led to the crash.
