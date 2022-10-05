Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Police say motorcycle rider seriously injured after crash in northwest Calgary

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 10:04 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary, Alta., on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

A motorcycle rider suffered serious injuries after crashing into a fence in northwest Calgary on Wednesday, according to police.

Police told Global News it happened just after 5 p.m. at 14 Street and North Haven Drive N.W.

They said the victim is expected to survive but may have sustained life-altering injuries. They did not say how old the motorycle rider is but noted he is a male.

Police shut down 14 Street to investigate but have not said what they believe may have led to the crash.

Click to play video: 'Calgary’s warm fall leads to more motorcycle crashes' Calgary’s warm fall leads to more motorcycle crashes
Calgary’s warm fall leads to more motorcycle crashes
Related News
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary Police Service tagCalgary Police tagTraffic tagCPS tagCalgary Traffic tagMotorcycle Crash tagCalgary motorcycle crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers