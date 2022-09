A man in his 30s has died after a van collided with a motorcycle in northeast Calgary on Friday night, according to a spokesperson for EMS.

They said the collision occurred in the area of Stoney Trail and Country Hills Boulevard N.E. at about 7:40 p.m.

EMS did not provide further details about what happened or say if the person who died was on the motorcycle or in the van. They said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

