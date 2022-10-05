Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Bear expert says B.C. attack on family was likely a rare ‘predaceous’ incident

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 5, 2022 8:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Three people hurt after bear attack in Dawson Creek, B.C.' Three people hurt after bear attack in Dawson Creek, B.C.
Two women were rushed to hospital with critical injuries following a bear attack near Dawson Creek. A family was walking along Wolverine Trail Monday evening when they came across a black bear who charged at them. A teen boy who tried to help was also hurt.

An expert in bear behaviour says an attack on a family in northeastern British Columbia that left two women with critical injuries appears to have been a rare example of a “predaceous” attack by a black bear.

Ellie Lamb, director of community outreach for the Get Bear Smart Society, says that by knocking down the women near Dawson Creek Monday night then staying close by them for more than an hour, the large boar bear was likely treating humans as food.

RCMP say they shot the bear dead after it was observed “guarding” the injured women, aged 30 and 48, and could not be chased off.

Read more: Black bear attack near Dawson Creek, B.C. leaves 2 women critically injured

Lamb, a wildlife guide who serves on several B.C. advisory bodies related to human-bear interaction, says bears could exhibit predatory behaviour towards humans if improperly managed at a young age, but this was extremely uncommon.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

She says officers were left with no option but to kill the bear involved in Monday’s attack on Bear Mountain.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service says it will release an update on its investigation into the attack, which also left a teenage boy injured.

Click to play video: 'B.C. black bear put down after raiding North Vancouver fridge' B.C. black bear put down after raiding North Vancouver fridge
B.C. black bear put down after raiding North Vancouver fridge – Sep 18, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
bears tagbear attack tagBC Conservation Officer Service tagDawson Creek tagbc cos tagBear Mountain tagWomen attacked by bears BC tagWomen attacked by bears Dawson Creek tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers