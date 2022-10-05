Menu

Canada

RCMP police car crashes while responding to call in The Pas, Man.

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 5:37 pm
Photo of the RCMP police car that crashed in The Pas, Manitoba on Oct 4. View image in full screen
Photo of the RCMP police car that crashed in The Pas, Manitoba on Oct 4. RCMP

An RCMP police car crashed while responding to a call in The Pas, Man., on Tuesday.

It happened at 2:45 p.m. when two officers were travelling eastbound on First Street West as they were responding to a priority 1 call with their emergency lights and sirens activated.

As the car was passing another vehicle, said vehicle suddenly made a left-hand turn and crashed into the passenger side of the police car.

Two officers suffered minor injuries as a result of the airbag deployment. They were treated and released from the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 64-year-old from Moose Lake, was not injured.

The Pas RCMP continues to investigate.

