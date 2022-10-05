RCMP police car crashes while responding to call in The Pas, Man.

An RCMP police car crashed while responding to a call in The Pas, Man., on Tuesday.
It happened at 2:45 p.m. when two officers were travelling eastbound on First Street West as they were responding to a priority 1 call with their emergency lights and sirens activated.
As the car was passing another vehicle, said vehicle suddenly made a left-hand turn and crashed into the passenger side of the police car.
Two officers suffered minor injuries as a result of the airbag deployment. They were treated and released from the hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle, a 64-year-old from Moose Lake, was not injured.
The Pas RCMP continues to investigate.
