RCMP police car crashes while responding to call in The Pas, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

An RCMP police car crashed while responding to a call in The Pas, Man., on Tuesday.

It happened at 2:45 p.m. when two officers were travelling eastbound on First Street West as they were responding to a priority 1 call with their emergency lights and sirens activated.

As the car was passing another vehicle, said vehicle suddenly made a left-hand turn and crashed into the passenger side of the police car.

Two officers suffered minor injuries as a result of the airbag deployment. They were treated and released from the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 64-year-old from Moose Lake, was not injured.

Story continues below advertisement

The Pas RCMP continues to investigate.

0:29 Winnipeg police investigate fatal crash on Dugald Road on Friday Winnipeg police investigate fatal crash on Dugald Road on Friday – May 27, 2022