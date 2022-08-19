Winnipeg Fire truck crashes while responding to fire Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg fire truck crashed while responding to a fire on Thursday morning.

The fire was reported at a single-family bungalow in the 100 block of Matheson Avenue East at 6:40 a.m.

While responding to the blaze, a WFPS fire engine was involved in a crash near the intersection of Main Street and Higgins Avenue.

Another unit was dispatched to the fire and additional WFPS crews responded to the crash.

The passenger of the vehicle involved was removed by crews, assessed by paramedics, and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

All WFPS crew members involved in the crash were not injured and the incident is under investigation by the Winnipeg Police Service.

Additionally, crews tried putting out the fire using an offensive attack and firefighters used a Flameguard X-Tinguish Fire Suppression Tool — an aerosol device that reduces temperatures and suppresses flames, allowing for safer access.

However, the device could not overcome the advanced fire conditions so crews were forced to exit the home and instead use handlines to apply water to the fire.

Due to significant fire, smoke and water damage, the house has been declared a complete loss.

Heavy equipment will demolish the house for crews to access hotspots. It is expected that crews will be at the scene well into the afternoon.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage estimates are not yet available.

