Thanksgiving Day 2022: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

As Thanksgiving approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday Monday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region on Thanksgiving

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule. GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be regular curbside waste collection. Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

All Region of Waterloo offices, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All Region of Waterloo library locations will be open Saturday.

All LCBO stores and Beer Stores will be closed on Monday.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Thanksgiving

McDougall Cottage will open from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The following are closed in Cambridge on Monday:

Cambridge Centre for the Arts

All Idea Exchanges and arenas

John Dolson Centre

W.G. Johnson Centre

Cambridge City Hall

William E. Pautler Centre

Allan Reuter Centre

David Durward Centre

Ted Wake Centre

Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Thanksgiving

City hall will be closed all weekend and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

The following arenas will be open for regularly scheduled rentals on Monday:

Activa Sportsplex 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Sportsworld 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Lions Arena 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Grand River Arena 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Don McLaren Arena 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Queensmount Arena 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The following are also open in Kitchener on Monday:

Joseph Schneider Haus 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses will be open during regular hours.

The following are closed in Kitchener on Monday:

Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum

All swimming pools will be closed on Monday. Lyle Hallman Pool is the only one that will open on Sunday

Kitchener market

All community centres and libraries

All arenas aside from Activa

Lyle S Hallman walking track

Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery

Homer Watson House

TheMuseum

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Thanksgiving

The following are open in Waterloo on Monday:

Albert McCormick Community Centre will open at 4:30 p.m. for ice rentals only.

RIM Park will open at 4 p.m. for regular programs.

The following are closed in Waterloo on Monday:

Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre

Clay and Glass Gallery

Moses Springer Community Centre

WMRC Community Pavilion (Adult Recreation Centre)

Waterloo City Hall

Waterloo Service Centre

Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex & Swimplex (only open for OLA qualifier)