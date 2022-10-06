Menu

Canada

Thanksgiving Day 2022: What’s open and closed in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 6, 2022 12:48 pm
The 2022 Oktoberfest parade will kick off at 8:30 a.m. View image in full screen
The 2022 Oktoberfest parade will kick off at 8:30 a.m. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

As Thanksgiving approaches, here’s a roundup of what’s open and closed on the holiday Monday in Cambridge, Kitchener and Waterloo.

What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region on Thanksgiving

The Region of Waterloo International Airport will remain open.

GO Transit will operate on a Sunday service schedule.

Click to play video: 'Easy entertainment tricks to level up your Thanksgiving gathering' Easy entertainment tricks to level up your Thanksgiving gathering
Easy entertainment tricks to level up your Thanksgiving gathering

Grand River Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule. GRT customer service centres in Kitchener (105 King St. E.) and Cambridge (35 Ainslie St. S.) will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

There will be regular curbside waste collection. Cambridge and Waterloo waste sites will be closed to residential drop-off.

Read more: Cambridge mansion featured in ‘Queen’s Gambit’ available for $3.5 million

All Region of Waterloo offices, children’s centres and employment resource centres will be closed.

All Region of Waterloo library locations will be open Saturday.

All LCBO stores and Beer Stores will be closed on Monday.

What’s open and closed in Cambridge on Thanksgiving

McDougall Cottage will open from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The following are closed in Cambridge on Monday:

  • Cambridge Centre for the Arts
  • All Idea Exchanges and arenas
  • John Dolson Centre
  • W.G. Johnson Centre
  • Cambridge City Hall
  • William E. Pautler Centre
  • Allan Reuter Centre
  • David Durward Centre
  • Ted Wake Centre
  • Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory

What’s open and closed in Kitchener on Thanksgiving

City hall will be closed all weekend and all city services will be unavailable until Tuesday.

The following arenas will be open for regularly scheduled rentals on Monday:

  • Activa Sportsplex 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Sportsworld 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Lions Arena 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Grand River Arena 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Don McLaren Arena 4 p.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Queensmount Arena 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

The following are also open in Kitchener on Monday:

  • Joseph Schneider Haus 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
  • Doon Valley and Rockway golf courses will be open during regular hours.

The following are closed in Kitchener on Monday:

  • Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum
  • All swimming pools will be closed on Monday. Lyle Hallman Pool is the only one that will open on Sunday
  • Kitchener market
  • All community centres and libraries
  • All arenas aside from Activa
  • Lyle S Hallman walking track
  • Kitchener-Waterloo Art Gallery
  • Homer Watson House
  • TheMuseum

What’s open and closed in Waterloo on Thanksgiving

The following are open in Waterloo on Monday:

  • Albert McCormick Community Centre will open at 4:30 p.m. for ice rentals only.
  • RIM Park will open at 4 p.m. for regular programs.

The following are closed in Waterloo on Monday:

  • Bechtel Park Manulife Soccer & Sports Centre
  • Clay and Glass Gallery
  • Moses Springer Community Centre
  • WMRC Community Pavilion (Adult Recreation Centre)
  • Waterloo City Hall
  • Waterloo Service Centre
  • Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex & Swimplex (only open for OLA qualifier)
