Canada

Cambridge mansion featured in ‘Queen’s Gambit’ available for $3.5 million

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 4:10 pm
The Chamberlain House in Galt is listed on MLS for $3.5 million. View image in full screen
The Chamberlain House in Galt is listed on MLS for $3.5 million. mls.ca

If you are looking to live like a queen, or a star chess player, a mansion recently went up for sale in Cambridge that will fit the bill.

The Chamberlain House in the Galt section of the city, which was featured in the Netflix show The Queen’s Gambit, is currently listed on MLS for the tidy sum of $3.5 million.

Read more: Home prices flatten out in Waterloo Region as market begins to balance out, realtors say

“The breathtaking front entry of this home played its part in an elegantly magical night-scene featuring a renown Hollywood star-actress attending a house party,” the listing boasts.

Trending Stories

Among the other features of the 5,902-square-foot home are seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, which the listing notes are grand-scale rooms.

The three-storey home also includes two staircases and four fireplaces, including one in a second-storey library.

Read more: Chess popularity boosted by Netflix series ‘The Queen’s Gambit’

The home, which was built in 1916, was purchased by the current owners in 1985.

The 0.66-acre property is in the Dickson Hill area of Galt, which features a number of historic properties.

The Netflix series is just one of several that have been filmed in the Cambridge area over the past few years.

With so many old buildings in the area, production on The Handmaid’s Tale, Murdoch Mysteries and The Hardy Boys has often taken place within the city’s confines.

