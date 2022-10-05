Man charged after parking enforcement officer reportedly assaulted in Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 33-year-old man has been charged after a parking enforcement officer was allegedly assaulted in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Oct. 4 at around 5:29 p.m., officers received a report of an assault near 1558 Eglinton Avenue West.

Police said a parking enforcement officer was conducting “rush hour enforcement” and asked a driver to “move along.”

Officers said the parking enforcement officer continued on to other vehicles and issued violations in the “no stopping rush hour” route.

“The parking enforcement officer returned to the first vehicle and proceeded to write a violation as the driver had not moved his vehicle,” police said in a news release.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the driver exited his vehicle and allegedly hit the officer’s hands, knocking the ticket device to the ground.

Officers said the man remained at the scene until police officers arrived.

The driver, 33-year-old Shaiyaa Sprackman from Binbrook Ontario, was arrested.

He has been charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Officers said he was released and is scheduled to appear in court in November.