Man and woman arrested in Longueuil double homicide

Sûreté du Québec and the Longueuil police arrested two young adults in connection to a double murder in late September.

On Sept. 23, a 42-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were shot dead around 8:15 p.m., in the parking lot of a strip mall on rue de Lyon in Longueuil.

Longueuil police (SPAL) found their bodies close to each other on the ground of the lot, and discovered the suspects were inside a vehicle and fled before police arrived.

Police ruled the deaths as a double homicide, and the Sûreté du Québec was brought into the investigation because of the severity of the crime.

On Wednesday morning, a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman from Montreal were arrested in relation to the homicides.

They are set to appear in court in Longueuil this afternoon.