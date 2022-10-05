Menu

Crime

Man and woman arrested in Longueuil double homicide

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 9:35 am
Quebec provincial police helping with investigation of man and woman shot dead near Montreal – Sep 24, 2022

Sûreté du Québec and the Longueuil police arrested two young adults in connection to a double murder in late September.

On Sept. 23, a 42-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man were shot dead around 8:15 p.m., in the parking lot of a strip mall on rue de Lyon in Longueuil.

Longueuil police (SPAL) found their bodies close to each other on the ground of the lot, and discovered the suspects were inside a vehicle and fled before police arrived.

Read more: Quebec provincial police helping with investigation of man and woman shot dead near Montreal

Police ruled the deaths as a double homicide, and the Sûreté du Québec was brought into the investigation because of the severity of the crime.

On Wednesday morning, a 19-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman from Montreal were arrested in relation to the homicides.

They are set to appear in court in Longueuil this afternoon.

