Man in his 40s dies after stabbing in Toronto’s Allan Gardens

Toronto police say a man in his 40s has died after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Jarvis Street and Carlton Street at around 10:38 p.m. for reports of a stabbing in Allan Gardens.

Police said officers provided first aid and that the injuries were serious.

In a later update, police said the man died from his injuries in hospital.

Police said they are looking for a suspect described as a man in his 20s, about five foot eight, and fled towards Jarvis Street.

