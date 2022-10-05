Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man in his 40s dies after stabbing in Toronto’s Allan Gardens

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted October 5, 2022 8:10 am
Police on scene following a stabbing at Allan Gardens in Toronto on Oct 4, 2022. View image in full screen
Police on scene following a stabbing at Allan Gardens in Toronto on Oct 4, 2022. Global News

Toronto police say a man in his 40s has died after he was stabbed in downtown Toronto on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Jarvis Street and Carlton Street at around 10:38 p.m. for reports of a stabbing in Allan Gardens.

Police said officers provided first aid and that the injuries were serious.

In a later update, police said the man died from his injuries in hospital.

Police said they are looking for a suspect described as a man in his 20s, about five foot eight, and fled towards Jarvis Street.

Trending Stories

Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagStabbing tagToronto Stabbing tagstabbing toronto tagCarlton Street tagJarvis Street tagAllan Gardens tagAllan Gardens Toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers