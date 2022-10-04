2 taken to trauma centre after Toronto crash

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been taken to a trauma centre following a collision in Toronto, officials say.

In a tweet, Toronto Fire said crews responded to reports of an accident in the area of Markham Road and Finch Avenue Tuesday evening.

Officials said police had closed the intersection while first responders completed their work.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they had transported two people to a local trauma centre.

More to follow…