Calgary artist creates ‘Pumpkinfinity’ Halloween attraction: ‘Tons of great Instagrammable moments’

There’s an eye-catching new Halloween attraction on the way for the Calgary area this year.

It features a pumpkin patch that seems to go on forever.

For Calgary artist Rhys Farrell, it’s a labour of love.

“I’ve always been really interested in Halloween,” Farrell said. “Instead of a spooky theme, we’re making it a bit more colourful and inviting and friendly.”

Farrell is busy spray-painting 350 pumpkins.

“There’s no orange and black, we’re doing purple, pink, turquoise,” Farrell said. “Kind of reminiscent of ‘The Flintstones’, kind of like Dr. Seuss.”

Every one of those pumpkins ends up at a new Halloween attraction being put together at the CrossIron Mills mall, just north of Calgary.

“This is ‘Pumpkinfinity’,” CrossIron’s marketing manager Joel Tatlow said. “We’ve strategically placed mirrors around our pumpkin hut to reflect these hundreds of colourful pumpkins so it looks like it goes on forever.”

The installation also includes Monster Mash structures, which people can move to create variations on several Halloween characters.

“There are tons of great Instagrammable moments around here,” Tatlow said.

‘Pumpkinfinity’ opens to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and runs through until Halloween night.

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31, all 350 pumpkins will be given away on a first-come, first-served basis.