Calgary store’s free pumpkins provide ‘awesome’ boost during COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Shoppers at a Calgary produce store are in for a treat this Halloween.

Freestone Produce is offering free pumpkins as gifts to its customers.

“It’s pretty awesome, very nice to get something during COVID,” customer Nicole Clouthier said. “Everybody’s always feeling pretty down, so it brightened our day, that’s for sure.”

Freestone Produce is giving away 1,200 pumpkins.

“This year has been such a tough year on everybody,” store manager Ali Soufan said. “So it’s nice to give back.”

This comes after another special project at the store in September.

Story continues below advertisement

It used proceeds from its apple sales to donate $8,000 to the Alberta Children’s Hospital.

“I’ve used it for my children before and they are absolutely amazing,” Soufan said. “They are always there when we need them and whatever we can do to help, it’s all our duty.”

Read more: Painted pumpkins spread joy at the Shriners Hospital

The generous gestures come from a family that’s overcome obstacles since coming to Canada from Lebanon.

“My father came here to Canada to build a better life for his family, and every step along the way, he was given support,” Soufan said. “So any chance we get to give back, he jumps on that.”

Many shoppers at Freestone Produce say they are grateful for the family’s efforts.

“To help people, especially during these times of COVID, (dealing) with isolation, (the pumpkin giveaway is) going to give the kids a great time and fun,” customer Ali Waissi said.

Clouthier said she is really looking forward to sharing her free pumpkin with her two-year-old son Colt.

“It’s his first time decorating and cutting a pumpkin,” Clouthier said. “So he’s pretty excited.”

Advertisement