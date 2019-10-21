Pumpkin pups: Calgary pet bakery cooks up Halloween treats for dogs

Send this page to someone via email

Like so many stores at this time of the year, the Bon-A-Pet-Treat! Pet Bakery is decorated for Halloween.

Alongside the witches and ghosts on the walls of the Calgary store, the display counters feature special spooky seasonal treats for dogs – biscuits in traditional Halloween shapes.

“Our liver bats, our cheesy tombstones, peanut butter banana ghosts,” said store employee Amanda Lambie. “And then our pumpkin (flavoured) pumpkins.”

“Wow, those look fantastic!” said customer Sean Bradley. “My dogs would dig into any of those.”

The pumpkin treats fit right in with fall favourites enjoyed by many people, such as pumpkin pie and pumpkin space lattes.

“Pumpkin spice beer,” said customer Jordan Bourgeault. “I guess I drink some of those.”

Lambie points out that the pumpkin biscuits she bakes in the back of the store come with health benefits.

“Pumpkin itself is great for your dog – the fiber is easy and good on their digestive tract,” Lambie said.

“Pumpkins are also high in a lot of minerals and vitamins.” Tweet This

It’s a Halloween treat that really does the trick for many dog owners.

“It’s kind of cool to be able to also give your pets some treats for the season,” Bourgeault said.

“Why not?” Lambie said. “Everyone else gets treats at Halloween, so why shouldn’t the dogs get some too?”