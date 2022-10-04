Menu

Crime

Man charged with illegally importing, smuggling and possessing ‘prohibited devises’

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 5:52 pm
RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
RCMP vehicle. Global News

Yuriy Bilonog, 43, is facing three charges in relation to importing, smuggling and possession of “prohibited devises,” according to RCMP.

The charges are the result of an investigation conducted by the Alberta RCMP Federal Policing Integrated Border Enforcement Team (IBET).

The prohibited imported items include “five pistol selector switches to convert a Glock handgun from semi-automatic to fully automatic,” police said in a news release Tuesday.

Read more: 68 charges laid against Alberta man accused of firearms trafficking, fraud

Bilonog, who is a resident of Spruce Grove, was charged for these offenses on Aug. 17. He is set to appear in court Wednesday.

“Through our partnerships with CBSA and the Edmonton Police Service, as well as the assistance of various RCMP members, we were able to prevent these prohibited devices from being illegally imported into Canada and potentially causing significant harm,” said IBET Sgt. Greg Eagle in the release.

