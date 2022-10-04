Police appealing for witnesses after ‘suspicious’ fire at barn in King Township

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a “suspicious” fire in the Township of King.

York Regional Police said on Sunday at around 12:30 p.m., officers received a report of a fire at 867 King Road near Bathurst Street.

Police said a barn was on fire.

Officers said The Township of King Fire and Emergency Services extinguished the fire.

“Fortunately, the barn was unoccupied and no one was injured,” police said in a news release.

According to police, investigators believe the fire was “intentionally set.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who may have dashcam or other surveillance footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.