Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Police appealing for witnesses after ‘suspicious’ fire at barn in King Township

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 4:02 pm
York Regional Police officer. View image in full screen
York Regional Police officer. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Police are appealing for witnesses after a “suspicious” fire in the Township of King.

York Regional Police said on Sunday at around 12:30 p.m., officers received a report of a fire at 867 King Road near Bathurst Street.

Police said a barn was on fire.

Read more: Police try to solve mystery of vandalized planters in Newmarket, Ont.

Officers said The Township of King Fire and Emergency Services extinguished the fire.

Trending Stories

“Fortunately, the barn was unoccupied and no one was injured,” police said in a news release.

According to police, investigators believe the fire was “intentionally set.”

Police are now appealing for witnesses.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have dashcam or other surveillance footage is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagFire tagYork Regional Police tagSuspicious Fire tagYRP tagbarn fire tagBathurst Street tagKing Township tagKing Road tagKing Fire tagbarn fire king township tagfire king tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers