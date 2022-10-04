Man arrested, another wanted in connection with Toronto carjacking, police say

Send this page to someone via email

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a carjacking investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on June 19, officers received a report of a carjacking in the Albion Road and Islington Avenue area.

Police said a woman was approached by two men as she walked to her parked car.

Officers said one man allegedly pointed a handgun at her and demanded her car keys.

“She handed over the keys and the two men got into the vehicle,” police alleged in a news release. “They drove a short distance then stopped, got out and fled on foot.”

According to police, on Friday, officers executed a search warrant at a home.

Police said 18-year-old Hamzah Hussein from Toronto was arrested.

Police said that during the arrest, officers seized a loaded handgun and narcotics.

“During the search of the residence, officers seized an additional quantity of narcotics and Canadian currency,” the release read.

Hussein is now facing several charges including robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm with ammunition and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Officers said he appeared in court for a bail hearing on Oct. 1.

Police are now seeking to identify the second suspect.

Officers said he has a “thin build.”

“If located, do not approach, call 911 immediately,” police said.

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Toronto police Insp. Rich Harris said a total of 182 carjackings have been reported in the city this year to date.

He said the Toronto police Hold Up squad has taken charge of 136 of the investigations. A total of 56 vehicles have been recovered.

According to Harris, in 2021 a total of 102 carjackings were reported to police in the city.

“In previous years we haven’t seen these numbers at all,” he said.

Harris said in some cases, high-end vehicles are being stolen.

“We can definitely say that they are being used to resale for profit,” he said.

However, Harris said in other cases, “not so high-end” vehicles have been taken.

“We’re seeing them pop up in different types of crimes,” he said. “Other robberies, shooting investigations — that type of stuff.”

“So to say generically what the motive is — each investigation tells its own story.”