1 man in hospital following Monday night shooting in southwest Edmonton

Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the area of 11 Avenue and 103A Street in southwest Edmonton just before midnight Monday.
A man in his 20s, who remains uncooperative, was taken to hospital with serious injuries from gunshot wounds, a spokesperson for Edmonton Police Service told Global News.
Anyone with any information can contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can made to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.
