Crime

1 man in hospital following Monday night shooting in southwest Edmonton

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 2:41 pm
EPS generic vehicle stock photo Edmonton police vehicle View image in full screen
File: A photo of a Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the area of 11 Avenue and 103A Street in southwest Edmonton just before midnight Monday.

A man in his 20s, who remains uncooperative, was taken to hospital with serious injuries from gunshot wounds, a spokesperson for Edmonton Police Service told Global News.

Read more: 10 brazen shootings in just over a week stretching investigative resources: Edmonton police

Anyone with any information can contact EPS at 780-423-4567. Anonymous tips can made to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

