OPP warn of online sex extortion scam in Haliburton County

Ontario Provincial Police in Haliburton County are warning residents of an online sex extortion — or sextortion — that has been occurring in the area.

According to OPP, suspect(s) are utilizing fake profiles on social media and dating websites and are inviting individuals to first participate in online conversations.

Police say the conversations become sexual in nature and the victim is asked to send sexually explicit photographs of themselves or engage in sexual activity that is unknowingly being recorded by the suspect.

“Once this is complete, the suspect will demand a sum of money or they will expose the explicit photos or video to the victim’s friends, family and co-workers online,” OPP stated.

Police did not state how many incidents they have investigated.

Anyone with information on the extortion is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.khcrimestoppers.com/.

OPP warn people to not add unknown individuals to social media accounts that could give them access to personal information.

For more information on internet safety, go to getcybersafe.gc.ca and https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.