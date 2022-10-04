Menu

Crime

OPP warn of online sex extortion scam in Haliburton County

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 2:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Protecting kids against sextortion' Protecting kids against sextortion
WATCH: The Canadian Centre for Child Protection says it is seeing an alarming spike in teen boys being sextorted over social media apps. – Aug 5, 2022

Ontario Provincial Police in Haliburton County are warning residents of an online sex extortion — or sextortion — that has been occurring in the area.

According to OPP, suspect(s) are utilizing fake profiles on social media and dating websites and are inviting individuals to first participate in online conversations.

Read more: Canada’s sextortion boom coincides with pandemic’s online shift: ‘It’s out of control’

Police say the conversations become sexual in nature and the victim is asked to send sexually explicit photographs of themselves or engage in sexual activity that is unknowingly being recorded by the suspect.

“Once this is complete, the suspect will demand a sum of money or they will expose the explicit photos or video to the victim’s friends, family and co-workers online,” OPP stated.

Police did not state how many incidents they have investigated.

Anyone with information on the extortion is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 705 286-1431 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.khcrimestoppers.com/.

OPP warn people to not add unknown individuals to social media accounts that could give them access to personal information.

For more information on internet safety, go to getcybersafe.gc.ca and https://www.antifraudcentre-centreantifraude.ca/index-eng.htm.

Click to play video: 'Protecting kids against sextortion' Protecting kids against sextortion
