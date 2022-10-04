Menu

Canada

Red Cross says Canada should rely less on military for disaster response

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2022 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Trudeau announces $300M ‘hurricane Fiona recovery fund’ for those impacted in Atlantic Canada' Trudeau announces $300M ‘hurricane Fiona recovery fund’ for those impacted in Atlantic Canada
WATCH: Trudeau announces $300M 'hurricane Fiona recovery fund' for those impacted in Atlantic Canada

The head of the Canadian Red Cross says the country needs to better prepare for natural disasters and reduce its reliance on the Canadian Armed Forces.

Conrad Sauve says natural disasters are becoming more common and more severe placing incredible strain on governments and organizations such as the military.

He says it has highlighted a lack of proper planning and preparation for such emergencies.

Sauve believes Canada needs to rely less on the military and instead build a civilian force to respond as once-in-a-century storms and disasters become annual events.

Sauve was testifying at the House of Commons defence committee which is studying how often the military is being deployed within Canada following a major weather event.

Story continues below advertisement

But his comments also come as hundreds of Canadian soldiers and Red Cross volunteers are helping Atlantic Canadians pickup the pieces following Hurricane Fiona.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
