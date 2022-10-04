Man charged in connection with fatal shooting in Toronto’s Mimico neighbourhood: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with a homicide investigation in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said on Sept. 15 at around 8:23 p.m., officers received a report of a shooting in the Mimico Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard West area.

Officers said two men were located with “obvious injuries.”

“First aid and CPR were performed on both victims,” police said in a news release. “One man was pronounced deceased at the scene and the other was rushed to hospital via emergency run.”

Police later identified the deceased as 19-year-old Tenzin Rinchen from Toronto.

On Sept. 19, officers arrested 20-year-old Nelson Okoth.

He has been charged with failing to comply with a release order, possession of a restricted weapon, unauthorized possession of a prohibited device and possession of a restricted firearm with ammunition.

Police said “as a result of the ongoing homicide investigation,” Okoth was further charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477.