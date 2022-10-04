Menu

Crime

ATVs, trailer stolen following break-in at Colborne Street business in Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 12:11 pm
The suspect vehicle in a break-in at a Colborne Street business in Lindsay, Ont., on Oct. 3. View image in full screen
The suspect vehicle in a break-in at a Colborne Street business in Lindsay, Ont., on Oct. 3. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

Police in Lindsay, Ont., are investigating the early morning theft of two all-terrain vehicles and a utility trailer from a business on Monday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, on Monday, officers were called to investigate a reported break-in at a Colborne Street East business. Police say suspects pried open an enclosed trailer and removed two ATVs.

Read more: Cash stolen following break-in at Kent Street West business in Lindsay, police say

Police say video surveillance shows a white pickup truck arriving just before 3 a.m. and soon leaving, towing a stolen flatbed trailer and one ATV. The same truck returned around 4:30 a.m. and left with the second ATV, police report.

The suspect vehicle is a white four-door GMC pickup truck shown here:

The suspect vehicle.
The suspect vehicle. City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service

The stolen property is:

  • 2011 Can Am Outlander Max XT, black, with a black storage box on the back, bearing Ontario marker 3LB02
  • 2021 Can Am Outlander Max XT, green, with a black storage box on the back, bearing Ontario marker 1FJ40
  • black Jensen utility trailer, bearing Ontario marker P5066A

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 705-324-5252 or anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at khcrimestoppers.com.

