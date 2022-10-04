Morning news rewind: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Colours in ADvice with Ryan Townend, downtown event centre and arena location feedback, APAS on the Saskatchewan harvest and Brooke Bulloch with easy snack ideas.
Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Oct. 4, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.
Exploring the psychology of colour in ADvice
Colour is everything in marketing.
Ryan Townend, CEO of William Joseph Communications, says colour is super powerful and companies need to make decisions that will resonate with their target audience.
Townend explores the psychology of colour in ADvice.
Next steps in deciding downtown Saskatoon event centre and arena
Many want to make sure their voice is heard as the city decides where Saskatoon’s new downtown event centre and arena should go.
A public survey giving people a chance to give feedback officially closed on Oct. 3.
Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton talks about what comes next in the process.
Harvest wrapping up in Saskatchewan
Many farmers will be able to look back on this growing season and say it was a pretty good year.
But this growing season certainly did not come without its challenges.
APAS president Ian Boxall talks about this year’s crop and the harvest.
Easy snack ideas for kids and teens: Healthy Living
Fall is a busy season with kids and teens back into extracurricular activities and sports, creating the need for on-the-go snacks.
Registered dietitian Brooke Bulloch shares some healthy and easy snack ideas for those busy days.
