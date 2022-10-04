Morning news rewind: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Colours in ADvice with Ryan Townend, downtown event centre and arena location feedback, APAS on the Saskatchewan harvest and Brooke Bulloch with easy snack ideas.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Tuesday, Oct. 4, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Exploring the psychology of colour in ADvice

Colour is everything in marketing.

Ryan Townend, CEO of William Joseph Communications, says colour is super powerful and companies need to make decisions that will resonate with their target audience.

Townend explores the psychology of colour in ADvice.

3:37 Exploring the psychology of colour in ADvice Exploring the psychology of colour in ADvice

Next steps in deciding downtown Saskatoon event centre and arena

Many want to make sure their voice is heard as the city decides where Saskatoon’s new downtown event centre and arena should go.

Story continues below advertisement

A public survey giving people a chance to give feedback officially closed on Oct. 3.

Ward 3 Coun. David Kirton talks about what comes next in the process.

4:20 Next steps in deciding downtown Saskatoon event centre and arena Next steps in deciding downtown Saskatoon event centre and arena

Harvest wrapping up in Saskatchewan

Many farmers will be able to look back on this growing season and say it was a pretty good year.

But this growing season certainly did not come without its challenges.

APAS president Ian Boxall talks about this year’s crop and the harvest.

4:12 Harvest wrapping up in Saskatchewan Harvest wrapping up in Saskatchewan

Easy snack ideas for kids and teens: Healthy Living

Fall is a busy season with kids and teens back into extracurricular activities and sports, creating the need for on-the-go snacks.

Story continues below advertisement

Registered dietitian Brooke Bulloch shares some healthy and easy snack ideas for those busy days.

4:12 Easy snack ideas for kids and teens: Healthy Living Easy snack ideas for kids and teens: Healthy Living

Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 4

Chris Carr has Saskatoon’s top headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 4.

1:26 Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 4 Saskatoon’s top headlines: Tuesday, Oct. 4