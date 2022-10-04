Man injured in unprovoked stabbing at University of Guelph Arboretum

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say a man was stabbed in an “unprovoked” attack at the University of Guelph on Monday night.

Officers were dispatched to the Arboretum just after 5 p.m. after a stabbing had occurred on a trail.

The victim was left with a minor stab wound on one of his arms, according to police.

His attacker, who police believe to be a stranger to the victim, fled on foot after the assault.

Police say the suspect appeared drunk and described him as between 18 and 20 years old, between five feet eight inches and five feet 10 inches tall, and with a thin build, medium-length dark hair and a slight beard. He was wearing a dark hoodie, light pants, a backpack and prescription glasses.

The suspect may have suffered a facial injury during the incident, police said.

Anyone with information can call Det. Sgt. Trevor Byard at 519-824-1212 ext. 7210, email him at tbyard@guelphpolice.ca, or leave an anonymous message with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

The school’s website says the 400-acre arboretum, which is next to the university, has a number of walking trials, wetlands and meadows and features plant collections, gardens and natural woodlands.