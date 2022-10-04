Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Justin Trudeau to make announcement in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted October 4, 2022 8:38 am
Click to play video: 'Trudeau visits Fiona-ravaged town of Channel-Port aux Basques, N.L.' Trudeau visits Fiona-ravaged town of Channel-Port aux Basques, N.L.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has now surveyed the devastation in Channel-Port aux Basques, Newfoundland and Labrador, where residents are struggling in the aftermath of post-tropical storm Fiona. Ross Lord reports on what aid Trudeau and Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey are promising. Partial Video Credit: Newsflare

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Nova Scotia and is expected to make an announcement in Dartmouth on Tuesday morning.

According to Trudeau’s itinerary, he is scheduled to make an announcement and hold a media availability at 11:30 a.m. AT. The event will be live streamed on this page.

The itinerary did not say what the announcement will be about, but Trudeau will be joined by Sean Fraser, federal Immigration Minister and Minister of Official Languages, and Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Trending Stories

Read more: Thousands without power in Atlantic Canada one week after Fiona blew across region

Darren Fisher, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Seniors, as well as Andy Fillmore, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Lena Metlege Diab, MP for Halifax West, will also attend.

Story continues below advertisement

Later in the afternoon, Trudeau and the officials named above are scheduled to attend a briefing and meet with employees from the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Dartmouth.

Trudeau is also scheduled to meet with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston in Halifax later this afternoon, and the prime minister is also expected to participate in a panel discussion on healthy oceans at 4:10 p.m.

More to come. 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Justin Trudeau tagPrime Minister Justin Trudeau tagtrudeau tagFiona tagAnnouncement tagCanadian Hurricane Centre tagtrudeau announcement tagfederal announcement tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers