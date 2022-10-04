Justin Trudeau to make announcement in Nova Scotia on Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in Nova Scotia and is expected to make an announcement in Dartmouth on Tuesday morning.

According to Trudeau’s itinerary, he is scheduled to make an announcement and hold a media availability at 11:30 a.m. AT. The event will be live streamed on this page.

The itinerary did not say what the announcement will be about, but Trudeau will be joined by Sean Fraser, federal Immigration Minister and Minister of Official Languages, and Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

Darren Fisher, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Seniors, as well as Andy Fillmore, parliamentary secretary to the Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and Lena Metlege Diab, MP for Halifax West, will also attend.

Later in the afternoon, Trudeau and the officials named above are scheduled to attend a briefing and meet with employees from the Canadian Hurricane Centre in Dartmouth.

Trudeau is also scheduled to meet with Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston in Halifax later this afternoon, and the prime minister is also expected to participate in a panel discussion on healthy oceans at 4:10 p.m.

More to come.