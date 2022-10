Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 20-year-old girl.

Michelle Grozelle was last seen on August 25 in the William Whyte area of Winnipeg.

She is 5’4″ and 125 pounds with a thin build, long brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPS Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.