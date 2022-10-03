Menu

World

North Korea fires missile towards the east, say South Korean and Japanese officials

By Staff Reuters
Posted October 3, 2022 7:02 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia seeking ammunition from North Korea, Pentagon says' Russia seeking ammunition from North Korea, Pentagon says
The Pentagon on Tuesday reported that Russia is seeking ammunition from North Korea. Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the move was indicative of Russia's challenges in sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow has called a "special military operation." – Sep 6, 2022

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Tuesday, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

The Japanese government warned citizens to take cover after its coast guard reported on a suspected missile launch by North Korea.

Trending Stories

The latest launch was Pyongyang’s fifth launch in a week, amid military muscle-flexing by the United States and South Korea, which staged trilateral anti-submarine exercises last week with Japanese naval forces.

More to come.

