World

North Korea fires suspected ballistic missiles: Japanese officials

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 30, 2022 7:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Russia seeking ammunition from North Korea, Pentagon says' Russia seeking ammunition from North Korea, Pentagon says
The Pentagon on Tuesday reported that Russia is seeking ammunition from North Korea. Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said the move was indicative of Russia's challenges in sustaining its invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow has called a "special military operation." – Sep 6, 2022

North Korea has fired suspected ballistic missiles, the Japanese Defense Ministry said Saturday.

Further details are still being analyzed, ministry officials said.

Read more: U.S. VP Kamala Harris travels to Korea’s DMZ after North’s latest missile tests

Japanese media reported that the missiles are believed to have landed in the Sea of Japan.

Saturday’s firing is the latest of North Korea’s escalating missile launches and a third this week following those fired Friday in the wake of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris‘ visit in South Korea.

In this photo provided by the South Korea Defense Ministry, the USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, second from left, participates in a joint anti-submarine drill among South Korea, the United States and Japan in waters off South Korea’s eastern coast in South Korea, Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. South Korea, U.S. and Japanese warships launched their first trilateral anti-submarine drills in five years on Friday, after North Korea renewed missile tests this week in an apparent response to bilateral training by South Korean and U.S. forces. View image in full screen
