Crime

Winnipeg man arrested in sex crimes investigation into September bus assaults

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 3:51 pm
A Winnipeg Transit bus. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Transit bus. Randall Paull/Global News

Sex crimes investigators arrested a suspect Sunday in connection with a series of disturbances and assaults on Winnipeg Transit buses in September.

The man, 36, was charged with two counts of sexual assault and three counts of causing a disturbance.

Police said they were able to identify a suspect captured on CCTV on various bus routes the week of Sept. 16-23, who was seen yelling and swearing at passengers as well as assaulting them.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigate after women sexually accosted on buses

Two women told police they had been sexually assaulted by the suspect while on the same buses.

Trending Stories

Police said there were other similar incidents captured on camera but those victims have yet to be identified. Anyone with information is asked to call sex crimes investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crimestoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg bus driver safely escapes via window from knife-wielding passenger' Winnipeg bus driver safely escapes via window from knife-wielding passenger
Winnipeg bus driver safely escapes via window from knife-wielding passenger – Jul 25, 2022
