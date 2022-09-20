Winnipeg police investigate after women sexually accosted on buses

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are investigating after female passengers were sexually accosted on buses on Tuesday morning.

During the morning rush hours, police received reports of an adult man who was boarding a number of transit buses and assaulting passengers.

The women on board had told bus operators that an unknown man had grabbed their buttocks and tried to kiss them.

Additionally, a separate victim advised they had been spit on while the man excited one of the buses.

The bus numbers and route times outlined below include:

Bus 737 – Route 47- 4

At approximately 7:00 a.m.

At approximately 7:00 a.m. Bus 748 – Route 20-1

At approximately 9:30 a.m.

At approximately 9:30 a.m. Bus 152 – Route 29-1

At approximately 10:20 a.m.

At approximately 10:20 a.m. Bus 198 – Route 11-1

At approximately 10:30 a.m.

At approximately 10:30 a.m. Bus 329 – Route 21-5

At approximately 11:00 a.m.

At approximately 11:00 a.m. Bus 737 – Route 47-4

At approximately 1130 a.m.

Police are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents are urged to contact Sex Crimes Unit investigators at 204-986-6245 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS or 204-786-8477.

