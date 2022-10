Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatoon Police Service said one man is dead after a vehicle travelling east on 22nd Street in Saskatoon Sunday night struck a 62-year-old man trying to cross the intersection at Avenue X South.

Medavie Health Services transported the man to the hospital, where he later died.

Police said the collision analyst unit is investigating.

