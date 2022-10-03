SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

François Legault’s Coalition Avenir Québec wins another majority government

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted October 3, 2022 8:17 pm
Click to play video: ''
Voters across Quebec are set to choose which party will form the next provincial government. When polls close at 8 p.m. EST, Global News will have live, real-time results from all 125 ridings, so you can see who’s winning in your riding and which party won the most votes in the Quebec election. Quebecers headed to the polls on Monday after a five-week provincial election campaign dominated by issues such as immigration, the environment and the rising cost of living. Polls have suggested Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault, incumbent is poised to cruise to a second majority, with support more than 20 percentage points higher than that of his closest rival. Legault is facing off against a crowded field including the Quebec Liberals, Québec solidaire, the Parti Québécois and the Quebec Conservative Party, all of which are polling in the teens.

François Legault‘s Coalition Avenir Québec will form the next government in Quebec after cruising to a commanding majority for a second time.

Global News projected the victory Monday night after a five-week election campaign that saw party leaders crisscross the province in hopes of appealing to voters and their base of supporters.

His party jumped to an early lead shortly after polls closed and was leading or elected in some 40 ridings as of 8:15 p.m. In Quebec, a party needs 63 seats to form a majority.

Legault, the incumbent premier and leader of the CAQ, was well ahead in the polls for most of the campaign ⁠— with other major parties at a distant second. Support for the party barely budged despite Legault having faced a tough sprint, including being roundly criticized for his comments on immigration.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think we can make some gains on the Island of Montreal,” a beaming incumbent Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault told Global News after the majority was declared and as votes continued to be counted.

Read more: Quebec election results: Live, real-time numbers from the 2022 vote

The CAQ made history in 2018 after becoming the first new party to take power in the province since 1976, ousting the Liberals in a stunning defeat. At the time, Legault offered up an alternative to Quebec’s longstanding two-party rule, which pitted federalist against sovereigntist leanings for almost 50 years.

Trending Stories

In this campaign, Legault was seeking a second mandate as premier ⁠— and promised continuity rather than change in the province. In two party leader debates, his rivals challenged him on his government’s handling of climate change, the rising costs of living and the COVID-19 pandemic.

As leader, he pledged to cut income taxes as well as issue cheques to Quebecers to combat rising inflation, maintain immigration levels at 50,000 people per year and boost benefits for seniors.

When the provincial legislature broke for the summer, Legault’s party had 76 seats out of 125. The Quebec Liberals had 27, Québec solidaire had 10 and the Parti Québécois had seven. The Conservative Party of Quebec held one seat while Independents accounted for four.

Story continues below advertisement

⁠— with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Quebec election: Battle for second place as Legault leads polls' Quebec election: Battle for second place as Legault leads polls
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Quebec politics tagFrancois Legault tagCoalition Avenir Quebec tagCAQ tagQuebec election tagQuebec Government tagQuebec Election Campaign tagQuebec Provincial Election tagQuebec election results tagQuebec election live results tagElection Quebec 2022 tagFrancois Legault wins tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers